ALOR SETAR: The cost of replacing the entire undersea pipeline supplying water from the mainland to Langkawi Island could run into the billions of ringgit.

State executive councillor for Public Works, Natural Resources, Water Supply, Water Resources and Environment, Mohamad Yusuf @ Munir Zakaria, said that due to the prohibitive cost, only repair work is being carried out on the damaged sections.

“For now, we’re allocating RM50 million to RM10 million for consultancy services and the remaining RM40 million for repair works,” he said during the Kedah legislative assembly sitting today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Teh Swee Leong (PH–Kota Darul Aman), who had asked about the estimated cost of replacing the entire undersea pipeline to Langkawi.

Mohamad Yusuf added that since Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA) took over the Taliworks Langkawi concession on Nov 1, 2020, 42 new leaks have been repaired using underwater clamp methods, with the total cost for both new and existing leak inspections and repairs amounting to RM3.1 million.

He added that pipe inspection and repair works are currently carried out every two weeks, depending on weather and sea conditions.

Mohamad Yusuf said SADA will also undertake a dedicated undersea pipeline repair project to enhance the stability of treated water supply to Langkawi.

Now in its final procurement stage, it is scheduled to begin in August and expected to be completed by February next year.

He also revealed that the highest recorded non-revenue water loss stood at 55 percent, equivalent to 33 million litres per day, out of a total output of 60 million litres per day from the Sungai Baru Water Treatment Plant.

“Following repairs, the water loss rate has been reduced to 27 percent, or 16 million litres per day, ” he said.

The nearly 30-year-old 36-kilometre undersea pipeline transports treated water from the Sungai Baru plant in Perlis to Langkawi.