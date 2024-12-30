Unemployed man arrested for possessing imitation weapon

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police arrested an unemployed man yesterday evening on suspicion of possessing an imitation weapon.

Acting Kemaman Police Chief DSP Wan Muhamad Wan Ja’afar said the 48-year-old suspect was apprehended in Chukai at 6.45 pm following a report lodged by a resident.

He said in the report, the 55-year-old man claimed to have heard sounds resembling gunshots outside his house in Taman Banggol Indah, Kemaman. The victim found several metal ball bearings in the parking area of his house at about 4.30 pm last Saturday.

“Previously, the man had also found glass shards on the staircase and a hole in the glass panel of his stairways. He also discovered metal ball bearings on his balcony floor and parking area around 4.30 pm on Dec 18.

“The victim lodged a police report at 2.14pm yesterday, due to concerns about the safety of his family,“ he said when contacted today.

Wan Muhamad said initial investigations revealed a hole in the upstairs window of the victim’s house, which is believed to have been caused by gunfire. Based on the trajectory of the suspected shots, it is thought that they originated from a nearby residence belonging to the suspect.

The suspect is believed to have used a fake weapon, specifically a slingshot bought online, along with metal ball bearings that were likely meant for hunting wild birds.

“The suspect has been remanded for four days starting today until Jan 2, 2025, to assist investigations under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960 for possession of an imitation weapon and Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief,“ he said.

He cautioned the public against buying or owning imitation weapons, as those found guilty could face legal action.