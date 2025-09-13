Unidentified man’s body found in Temenggor stream near Gerik

GERIK: The body of an unidentified man was found lying face down in a stream in the Air Rengat area, Temenggor, near Gerik this morning.

Gerik police chief Supt Abdul Samad Othman said they were alerted to the discovery at about 9.10 am by the Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) auxiliary police in Temenggor, before a team from the district police headquarters (IPD) was dispatched to the scene.

“Initial investigations revealed that a 32-year-old Orang Asli man saw the body in the river at about 8.25 am while passing through the area. He then went to Pengkalan Trojan to report the incident to the TNB auxiliary police,“ he said in a statement today.

No identification documents were found on the victim, he added.

The body has been sent to the Gerik Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem and the case has been classified as sudden death.

Meanwhile, Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has assured full cooperation with the authorities, noting that the body was found along the access route to the Temenggor Power Station, but outside the station’s premises.

“TNB is deeply saddened by the incident and extends its condolences to the victim’s family. The incident does not affect station operations, which continue as usual,” it said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page today.

The utility company said its auxiliary police had immediately reported the matter to the Gerik district police headquarters (IPD) earlier, and that police have since arrived at the scene to carry out further investigations.

TNB also urged members of the public with any information, or who may be missing a family member, to contact the Gerik IPD at 05-7912222. – Bernama