GEORGE TOWN: Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) has made history by launching its first-ever international industrial training programme, UniMAP@3i.

This innovative initiative provides UniMAP students with the opportunity to undergo industrial training overseas, offering valuable global exposure that will significantly enhance their future career prospects.

UniMAP vice-chancellor Datuk Prof Dr Zaliman Sauli said the UniMAP@3i was specifically designed to bridge academic learning with real-world experience in international companies.

“It is not just an ordinary industrial training. This programme is carefully and comprehensively structured to provide a holistic experience that includes the development of soft skills, communication, and self-confidence, along with exposure to international work culture,” he said.

He added that UniMAP@3i incorporates several unique elements that set it apart from conventional industrial training programs.

Zaliman said this in a press conference after the UniMAP Industry Eminence Awards 2025 ceremony held here last night, where 29 industry partners were honoured for their collaboration.

He added that among the key elements of the programme are careful matching between students and overseas companies suited to their fields of study and interests, and pre-placement training to prepare students for different workplace cultures and environments.

In addition, UniMAP provides full support to students throughout the industrial training period, including follow-up sessions after the training to evaluate the programme’s effectiveness and impact.

“This time, 11 students from the fields of engineering and entrepreneurship have been selected to participate in the first phase of the programme, reflecting UniMAP’s focus on learning various skills,” he added.

These students have been placed in companies located in Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, and Turkiye, with placements aligned to their academic backgrounds to ensure they can apply their knowledge in real-world work environments.

The university also plans to expand the UniMAP@3i to involve more students, countries, and international companies, with hopes that the success of the pioneering batch will inspire others and reinforce its commitment to producing globally minded, resilient graduates.

Supporting this vision, UniMAP’s Centre for Industry and Government Cooperation (CIGC) director, Associate Professor Dr Najmuddin Hassan, described the programme as a critical step in developing globally competitive leaders, not just through work experience abroad, but by fostering maturity, cross-cultural understanding, real-world problem-solving, and international networking.

He added that the programme is backed by TalentCorp, through the MyNext Mobility initiative, which helps make global training more accessible by covering airfare, visa fees, and a one-time allowance, while host companies provide free accommodation during the internship.