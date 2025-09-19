UniMAP urged to strengthen ties with Indonesian universities for curriculum

JAKARTA: Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) has been urged to strengthen its ties with overseas institutions, particularly in Indonesia, by developing joint curricula that focus on education, technology, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is also the Chancellor of UniMAP, said that Malaysia and Indonesia are not only neighbours but also share cultural roots, language, and common values.

His Royal Highness stated that education is not just about academics, but also about fostering cultural understanding.

He noted that the world faces challenges such as climate change, digitalisation, and sustainable development.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin sees UniMAP as having unique strengths to collaborate with overseas universities in research, green innovation, and technology-based education that impacts regional communities.

He made these remarks during an official visit to Universitas Negeri Jakarta (UNJ) in conjunction with the International Leadership Mobility 2025.

The visit was also attended by Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Hajah Dr Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, who is also UniMAP’s Pro-Chancellor.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said the visit to the university, a renowned institution in education, research, and human resource development, is particularly significant in strengthening academic ties and the bond of brotherhood between Malaysia and Indonesia.

He emphasised that as a technical university, UniMAP carries the responsibility of forging international collaborations to produce students capable of competing on the global stage.

The Raja Muda added that his visit with the UniMAP delegation carries a significance beyond a mere visit, aiming to strengthen ties and strategic collaboration between two higher education institutions from neighbouring countries.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin stated that Malaysia, particularly Perlis, looks forward to any form of collaboration that creates more opportunities for young people to interact, share knowledge, and develop leadership skills.

With the support of the state of Perlis, UniMAP remains committed to bridging knowledge, technology, and culture in the region. – Bernama