Unity ministry rolls out 25 initiatives to boost social cohesion in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of National Unity has introduced 25 initiatives between May and June this year to enhance unity and social cohesion among Malaysia’s diverse communities.

Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang shared details of the programmes in a Facebook post, highlighting events such as the ‘Fiesta Uniti’ at the Perak Museum, the ‘Lagu Kita’ concert in Sabah, and the ‘Dariku Untukmu’ reading initiative for Tamil national-type school students.

The ministry also celebrated Gawai Day and Kaamatan Festival to foster cultural appreciation.

Other efforts included the Arkib@Sekolah programme, aimed at deepening students’ understanding of national history. According to Aaron, these initiatives focus on grassroots engagement to build long-term unity in Malaysia’s multiracial society.

“This commitment will continue to be reinforced in the coming months,” he said. - Bernama