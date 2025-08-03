PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Statistics Malaysia’s (DOSM) participation at the United Nations Statistical Commission (UNSC56) ensures the country’s statistical practices align with global standards, reinforcing its commitment to reliable and internationally comparable data.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said he highlighted Malaysia’s significant achievements in statistical development while emphasising the importance of enhancing technical capabilities and implementing capacity-building initiatives to address emerging global challenges.

“Malaysia’s presence at this prestigious global forum reaffirms our commitment to enhancing statistical capacity, fostering innovation and strengthening international collaborations,“ said Mohd Uzir who led a Malaysian delegation to UNSC56 from March 4 to 7, at the UN Headquarters in the United States, through a statement released today.

Mohd Uzir said DOSM’S participation enables Malaysia to exchange expertise, learn from global best practices and contribute to the evolution of statistical methodologies to benefit all nations.

“Malaysia remains committed to advancing global statistical development through collaboration and capacity-building. We will continue ensuring high-quality, reliable data to drive informed policymaking,“ he said.

Mohd Uzir reaffirmed Malaysia’s support for the Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics and the UN World Data Forum 2025 in Medellín, Colombia, while emphasising DOSM’s efforts to expand its global network and enhance knowledge exchange.

He said during UNSC56, 34 agenda items were discussed and endorsed, including 22 items for discussion and decision, two for item decision and 10 for item information.

“Malaysia actively participated in these discussions, submitting 34 written national statements and delivering seven oral statements,“ he said.

He said among the key focus areas included the Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics (FPOS), National Accounts, Population and Housing Census, Economic Statistics, International Statistical Classifications, Migration Statistics, Data and Indicators for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Data Science, Environmental-Economic Accounting and Gender Statistics.

Mohd Uzir said Malaysia also engaged in high-level discussions, expert group meetings and ancillary events, sharing national experiences and best practices with other National Statistics Offices (NSOs) and international statistical agencies.

“DOSM contributed to initiatives such as enhancing governance statistics, integrating big data and advancing the digital transformation of official statistics.

“Notably, Malaysia played a role in global statistical initiatives, including the Handbook of Household Surveys, the System of National Accounts 2025 and international guidelines on e-commerce statistics,“ he said.

Mohd Uzir said Malaysia as an active member of global expert groups, also participated in platforms such as the Governing Board of the International Comparison Program (ICP), the Bureau of the ESCAP Committee on Statistics, the OIC Statistical Commission (OIC StatCom) and the Inter-Secretariat Working Group on Household Surveys (ISWGHS).

This year’s UNSC56 attracted almost 500 participants from 98 countries and 38 international agencies and non-governmental organisations.

The primary objective of UNSC56 remains the pursuit of ‘Better Data, Better Lives’ through global statistical cooperation and innovation.