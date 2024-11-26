Uphill battle in fight to curb cyberbullying

PETALING JAYA: The alarming rise in cyberbullying cases demands immediate intervention, with experts urging organisations and individuals to protect vulnerable groups, especially children and teenagers, from the harmful impact of online harassment.

In the Dewan Rakyat last Tuesday, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission received 8,399 reports and complaints related to cyberbullying, or some 27 cases daily from January to Nov 1 compared to 10 cases daily in the same period last year.

Murugason Thangaratnam, CEO of Novem CS, which specialises in solving cyber security challenges, said combating cyberbullying requires a calm and measured approach.

“Avoid responding immediately, take screenshots and report such incidents to the relevant authorities. Limiting social media usage and seeking support from trusted friends or family can help manage the emotional toll of online harassment.”

He said while social media has revolutionised how one connects and shares information, it has inadvertently become a powerful platform for spreading harassment, abuse and hate speech.

Murugason also said social media engagement is a key factor behind the rise in cyberbullying cases, and anyone who can post content anonymously can become a bully and target others without accountability.

“This, coupled with inadequate efforts by (platform operators) to address the issue, has led to severe psychological distress and even suicides among victims.”

He said the Pew Research Center, a US-based nonpartisan think tank that informs the public about issues, attitudes and trends shaping the world, said 71% of teens believe social media platforms were not doing enough to prevent cyberbullying.

Murugason said stronger enforcement, education and the promotion of empathy are needed to ensure social media remains a space for positive interaction rather than harm.

He added that artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced cybersecurity tools are emerging as powerful allies in the fight against cyberbullying, offering innovative solutions beyond traditional educational campaigns and reactive measures.

He also said AI has the potential to revolutionise how cyberbullying is identified and addressed.

“AI-powered tools, such as machine learning algorithms, can automatically detect and remove abusive or harassing content by analysing patterns and characteristics of harmful behaviour.

“These systems can process vast amounts of user-generated data in real-time, enabling platforms to respond proactively and minimise the emotional harm inflicted on victims.”

Murugason said integrating AI-driven moderation systems into social media platforms, forums and messaging apps could address the sheer scale and speed at which cyberbullying occurs.

However, he also cautioned that potential ethical challenges regarding the collection and analysis of personal data by AI systems raises critical questions about privacy, data ownership and user trust.

He said stricter data protection measures are required to ensure the responsible deployment of such technologies, adding that AI-powered solutions must adhere to robust privacy protocols, including anonymising data, obtaining explicit user consent and implementing strong encryption controls.

Malaysia Cyber Consumer Association president Siraj Jalil said there is a need to prioritise education and awareness in combating cyberbullying.

“Introducing digital literacy programmes into schools and communities can empower individuals, especially youths, to navigate the online space responsibly and identify harmful behaviour.”

Siraj also called for stronger legislation and stricter penalties to deter cyberbullying while ensuring justice for victims and establishing support systems, such as counselling services and legal aid to assist those impacted by online abuse.

“By addressing cyberbullying through education, enforcement and partnerships, we can create a safer, more inclusive digital landscape for all Malaysians, ensuring that technology is a tool to empower rather than harm.”