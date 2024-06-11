UPNM bullying case; investigation board to finalise findings Friday, says Mohamed Khaled

PETALING JAYA: The findings into the bullying and abuse case involving a cadet officer at Universiti Pertahananan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) will be finalised this Friday, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said the matter, which is being handled by an investigation board comprising the police and the Military Training Academy (ALK), will also present recommendations for disciplinary guidelines.

“The investigation paper has been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers. The investigation board will conclude the matter this Friday and present recommendations in line with disciplinary guidelines,“ he told a press conference after the sending-off ceremony for the first batch of Malbatt 850-12 peacekeeping team to Lebanon at the Subang Air Base today.

Elaborating further, Mohamed Khaled said that the studies of the students involved in the incident are continuing as usual.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa was reported as saying that the investigation paper regarding the case had been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

As of last Sunday, the police had recorded statements from 16 individuals.

The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) had earlier announced that it was investigating a case involving a cadet officer from the Military Training Academy (ALK)-UPNM who was allegedly bullied by a senior using an iron pressed against the victim’s chest, leaving burn marks, as seen in a viral social media post.

It is understood that the incident came to light after a routine inspection by the on-duty trainer, who noticed injury marks on the victim’s body.

In a separate development, Mohamed Khaled said his ministry had already issued a cancellation notice for the procurement of Black Hawk helicopters to the company that won the contract to lease four of the helicopters.

This followed the company’s failure to meet the delivery deadline, which had been extended until Oct 30.

“The delivery deadline in October has passed, so we issued the cancellation notice,“ he said.

Last May, the Ministry of Defence signed a five-year lease contract for four helicopters with the local company, Aerotree Defence and Services, worth RM187 million.

Under the agreement, the first helicopter was supposed to be delivered in November last year, but the deadline was extended to April this year.

In August, the Ministry of Defence received feedback from the Attorney-General’s Chambers regarding the proposed cancellation of the Black Hawk lease contract with the Army.

As a result, the lease contract was extended until October.