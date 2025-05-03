KUALA LUMPUR: The Urban Renewal Bill is seen as a means to regulate issues related to developers by involving the government in urban development to ensure a more orderly process, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the bill is necessary to ensure that all negotiations in urban development are conducted in a more orderly manner and in accordance with procedures.

“The proposed Urban Renewal Act is the key to ensuring negotiations are conducted with proper discipline, as government intervention is necessary in every discussion. Without this act, developers can act as they please, but with it, there will be controls, regulations and discipline.

“This act is not only about urban renewal; it also covers four key aspects: urban redevelopment, urban rejuvenation, urban regeneration and urban reconservation,” he said during a question-and-answer session.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa regarding developers who use various methods to prioritise profits in development, as well as whether they consider cultural heritage requirements in redevelopment projects.

Nga said that in urban renewal, all cultural heritage elements will be preserved, even when upgraded, to enhance liveability and give them a fresh look, making them a source of national pride.

“The Cabinet recently decided to entrust Khazanah Nasional with the responsibility of investing RM700 million to preserve national heritage sites, including Carcosa Seri Negara, the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, the old post office building and others, to ensure these landmarks also undergo proper renewal,” he added.