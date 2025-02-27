ALOR SETAR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has assured that the proposed Urban Renewal Bill, set to be tabled in Parliament, will not alter the status of affected lands.

He dismissed claims that the bill would lead to the seizure of Malay reserve land, calling such accusations false.

“If the land is Malay reserve land, it remains as Malay reserve land. If it belongs to the state government, it remains under the state. If it is privately owned strata land, it stays that way,” he said.

Anwar said this during the closing ceremony of the Kedah Federal Village Development and Security Committee (JPKKP) Convention 2025 here today.

As both Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Anwar stressed that he would not allow people to continue living in cramped and deteriorating homes, but would instead use his authority to provide better housing with improved facilities.

“For example, in Kuala Lumpur, the Seri Perlis flats, built in the 1960s, are nearly 50 years old and deteriorating... with only one bedroom, and the poorest residents live there.

“As Prime Minister and Finance Minister, should I just let that be? How can we develop without amending the law?” Anwar said.

He urged the public not to be misled by misinformation about the bill, leading to unnecessary protests.

This comes after PAS deputy youth chief Mohd Hafez Sabri announced plans for a large-scale demonstration against the proposed bill.