Uruguay foreign minister attends 58th AMM in Malaysia for TAC signing

SEPANG: Uruguay’s Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) today to participate in the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings.

His arrival marks Uruguay’s commitment to strengthening ties with ASEAN through the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC).

Lubetkin touched down at the Bunga Raya Complex of KLIA at 2.45pm. His visit includes representing Uruguay at the signing of the Instrument of Accession to the TAC, a significant move to enhance diplomatic relations with Southeast Asian nations.

The TAC, established in 1976, promotes principles like mutual respect, non-interference, and peaceful conflict resolution. It was amended in 1987 to allow non-ASEAN members to join. Alongside Uruguay, Algeria will also accede to the treaty during the ceremony.

The signing coincides with Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship, themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” and takes place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC). The event underscores ASEAN’s growing global engagement and Uruguay’s strategic interest in regional cooperation. - Bernama