US Ambassador Kagan issues ‘ice bucket challenge’ to Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: After over a decade since its first trending, the “ice bucket challenge” has returned to Malaysian shores, with the United States Ambassador to Malaysia, Edgard D Kagan, challenging Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz to try it.

The ice bucket challenge, a viral fundraising campaign which raised millions for ALS research in 2014, has been reignited to tackle a new issue -- mental health awareness. It was relaunched by The Mental Illness Needs Discussion (MIND) club in March.

Kagan, via his official X.com account, posted a challenge to Tengku Zafrul, after he himself had completed the challenge.

“Thrilled to take on the #IceBucketChallenge because mental health is health, and it deserves the same urgency, empathy, and attention.

“I nominate @tzafrul_aziz and my colleague Chris Carver to join me in helping break the stigma. Let us keep the conversation going. #SpeakYourMind @USCMind,“ Kagan wrote.