Veteran journalist James Ritchie dies today

KUCHING: Veteran journalist James Alexander Ritchie, better known as James Ritchie, died at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) today. He was 75.

The passing of James was confirmed by Datuk Seri Robert Jacob Ridu, a former Sarawak State Assembly Speaker and a family member.

“We are saddened to inform you that veteran journalist Mr James Ritchie, who is also a family to me, has gone to be with the Lord. He passed away peacefully at SGH today. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he said in a short statement to the media here.

James was awarded the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2024 Award in a celebration held here last year.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim presented the award to James, who has dedicated over five decades to journalism since 1971.

Starting as a cadet journalist at the Straits Times in the federal capital at the age of 23, James slowly climbed the career ladder in the journalism industry, particularly in Sarawak.

Covering high-profile cases, stories that he wrote had ranged from the raid of the Japanese Red Army on the American Embassy at the AIA building in Kuala Lumpur, the capture of “Master of Disguise” Lai See Kiaw, as well as notorious gangster Wong Swee Chin, infamously known as ‘Botak Chin’.

His notable scoops include stories about Bruno Manser, who lived with the Penans in Sarawak, which appeared in the New Straits Times, before he came up with a comprehensive account of the Swiss environmentalist through a book entitled “Bruno Manser - The Inside Story” that was published in 1994.

James was also in the thick of the moment when Sarawak’s politics was in crisis back in 1987, where the state leadership of then chief minister, the late Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, was challenged by a group of politicians who went against him, before emerging as the victor.

This political scenario had inspired him to come up with another book entitled “Abdul Taib - A Gentleman’s Victory.”

He has held several prominent roles in journalism and media throughout his career, including as Sarawak New Straits Times journalist in 1981, Public Relations Officer at the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Department (1998), and Media Consultant for Sarawak Digest (2022).

His other positions include special writer at Sarawak Tribune in 2022, Editorial Advisor and Executive Director at Eastern Times (2006), and Executive Director at New Sarawak Tribune (2010).

His significant contributions to writing and journalism have earned him much recognition, including the Shell Kenyalang Gold Award, AZAM Press Award, and Ang Lai Soon Gold Award.