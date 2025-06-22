NILAI: “Let our painful experience be a lesson to others.” That is the heartfelt plea of Malaysian pilgrims who were left devastated after falling victim to a fraudulent haj package scam, which saw them stranded and denied entry into Makkah.

Syarifah, a 57-year-old retiree from Batu Pahat, Johor, was among 47 pilgrims affected. She had hoped to perform the haj with her sister and brother-in-law, but their journey was cut short when they were barred from entering Makkah for not possessing official haj visas.

“We were unaware that we were using tourist visas. I advise others to be extremely careful and verify the credentials of any individual or agency offering haj packages—even if they are close friends,” she told reporters when met in Mantin today.

She admitted that they failed to properly check the agency’s background and had relied on word-of-mouth recommendations.

“We should have verified everything thoroughly with the proper authorities,” she said.

Syarifah also revealed that she lost her entire Employees Provident Fund (EPF) savings to the scam. Despite this, she remains hopeful that one day she will have the opportunity to perform the haj through an official channel like Tabung Haji.

Another victim, Said, 62, recalled the harrowing moments in Jeddah where the group was forced to trek through rough desert terrain in the dark without any guide or mutawwif.

“It felt like we were hiking. We were left to find our way with only the help of some locals. I never imagined I would have the strength to climb up and down those steep sandy hills,” he said.

Said, who returned safely with his 63-year-old wife Nora, urged the public to only use licenced and Tabung Haji-recognised travel agencies for their pilgrimage.

Previously, media reported that 47 Malaysians claimed to have been scammed by a local haj agent allegedly linked to a well-known religious figure.

The three victims suffered a combined financial loss of RM81,000.