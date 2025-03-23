GEORGE TOWN: Police have clarified that a viral video on social media today, showing a man being detained by officers, is from a Jan 1 incident. The Georgetown Magistrate’s Court has already sentenced the suspect.

Northeast Police Chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said they were alerted of the viral video at 2.30 pm today.

He said that on the day of the incident, a team of officers from the Lebuh Pantai Police Station received a report of a disturbance at Lebuh Light and this occurred during a crime prevention operation at the 2025 New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“The police acted quickly to arrest a 42-year-old local man for punching and scratching the face of an on-duty officer who was attempting to defuse the situation,“ he said today.

He added that the case was investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code and the suspect was charged on Jan 3 at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court under Section 353 of the Penal Code.

“The suspect pleaded guilty and was fined RM2,000 by the court. Therefore, the public is advised not to spread or speculate about this past incident, as it may cause unnecessary concern in the community,“ he said.

Earlier, the man’s arrest video was uploaded on a Facebook account before it went viral.