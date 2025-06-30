Visionary digital leaders key to Malaysia’s public sector transformation

PUTRAJAYA: The public sector urgently requires visionary digital leaders to steer digital transformation, ensuring efficient, responsive, and tech-driven services, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Speaking at the Public Sector Chief Digital Officer Conference 2025 (CDO CONVEX 2025), Shamsul Azri stressed that the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), powered by AI, big data, IoT, and automation, has reshaped work, life, and service delivery.

“Public expectations are rising, and the sector must be agile, innovative, and competitive.

Chief Digital Officers (CDOs) play a crucial role in driving transformation by ensuring ethical and optimal tech use for national progress,” he said.

The conference, themed “Smart and Agile Digital Leaders of the New Era,” gathered public sector CDOs, industry experts, and academics to exchange insights and strengthen digital leadership.

Shamsul Azri urged digital leaders to initiate change rather than merely react to it.

“Success comes from driving change, not just preparing for it. Leaders must be proactive, data-driven, and swift in delivering value,” he added.

He emphasised that CDOs must ensure digital initiatives are people-centric, secure, efficient, and trustworthy.

Additionally, he highlighted the need for systematic digital skills training to cultivate a competitive workforce ready for complex challenges.

On digital service transformation, he cited MyGOV Malaysia, set to launch in July, as a key initiative integrating public agency services.

Developed with the Digital Ministry and other agencies, the platform will enable citizens to access government services, including summons checks and welfare applications.