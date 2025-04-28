PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and the Maldives have agreed to strengthen cooperation by taking advantage of the “Visit Malaysia 2026” campaign and explore the potential for increasing tourism flows between the two countries, including opportunities in Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Halal Tourism.

The commitment was made during the four-day official visit starting Sunday of Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu to Malaysia , at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Recognising the potential of their respective economies, Anwar and Muizzu expressed confidence in the continued growth of trade, tourism, and investment activities. Muizzu has also invited Malaysian investors to actively explore the vast investment opportunities in the Maldives across multiple sectors.

Noting the global momentum for high-quality halal products and services, Anwar conveyed Malaysia’s readiness to share its experience and expertise in developing the halal industry.

To expand cultural cooperation, the two leaders welcomed the enhancement of cultural exchanges through literature, performing arts, cultural training, education and other initiatives aimed at promoting greater public awareness of the cultures and histories of Malaysia and the Maldives.

Muizzu also expressed his appreciation for Malaysia’s positive environment of cooperation and friendship, which has benefited Maldivians travelling to Malaysia for tourism, education, and medical purposes.

Both leaders discussed ways to further enhance cooperation to support the welfare of their citizens.

This marks the president’s inaugural visit to Malaysia since assuming office on November 17, 2023, and underscored the two countries’ efforts to reinforce longstanding diplomatic relations established in 1968.

During a bilateral meeting held earlier today, the two leaders discussed Malaysia-Maldives ties and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Muizzu also extended an invitation to Anwar to undertake an official visit to the Maldives at a mutually convenient date, reaffirming his commitment to strengthening the close friendship between the two nations.

In 2024, Malaysia’s total trade with the Maldives increased by 4.3 per cent to RM862.7 million (USD189 million) from RM827.3 million (USD180.9 million) in 2023, making the archipelagic state Malaysia’s sixth largest trading partner among South Asian countries.