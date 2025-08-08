Visitors able to scan gold purity of jewellery at Kelantan PMR 2025

KOTA BHARU: Visitors to the Kelantan MADANI Rakyat Programme 2025 will be able to scan and determine the purity of gold in their jewellery using the scanning machine provided by the Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM).

SIRIM corporate communications division senior executive, Mohd Zul Arsham Mohamad said the machine, specially brought to the programme as Kelantanese women are known to collect jewellery, would allow visitors to confirm the actual purity and weight of the gold contained in their purchased items.

“Usually, this machine is only available in certain premises and not in jewellery shops as it is costly. So those who wish to verify the purity of gold can visit our booth throughout the three days of PMR.

“They can also take photos of the analysis results displayed on the machine as reference or for sale transparency,” he told Bernama today, adding that the results could also allow consumers to seek compensation from jewellery shops if there were discrepancies in terms of weight or purity.

“Currently, we find that gold sold in Kelantan and Terengganu were of higher purity compared to other states,” he added.

Visitor Fatin Nabila Anuar, 38, said the service by SIRIM was very beneficial as it allowed women to choose honest shops.

“After knowing the gold content in the jewellery purchased, we can choose shops that are accurate and not fall victim to fraud,” she added.

The three-day Kelantan PMR 2025 Kelantan that ends tomorrow is led by the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) in partnership with the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department and supported by various ministries and government agencies. - Bernama