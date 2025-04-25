Voters in Ayer Kuning to go to the polls tomorrow

TAPAH: Registered voters in the Ayer Kuning state constituency, totalling 31,281, will go to the polls tomorrow to fulfil their responsibility to elect their new elected representative tomorrow, marking the end of the 14-day campaign.

A total of 19 polling centres involving 63 channels will open from 8 am to 6 pm, except for the polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Toh Tandewa Sakti, which will close earlier at 4 pm.

The vote counting process will take place at Dewan Merdeka here.

Based on the official website of the Malaysian Meteorological Department, clear weather is forecast for tomorrow morning, while thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon.

The Ayer Kuning by-election involves a three-cornered contest between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek and Bawani KS Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

Mohamad Yusri will vote at the polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Lesong, while Abd Muhaimin will vote at SK Ayer Kuning and Bawani at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Pheng Lok.

Last Tuesday, 93.4 per cent of the 500 police officers and their spouses fulfilled their responsibilities at two polling stations during the early voting process for the by-election.

A total of 601 Election Commission (EC) officers and 1,114 police officers will be on duty to help smooth the voting process.

The Ayer Kuning by-election was called following the death of its incumbent, Ishsam Shahruddin, last February 22 due to a heart attack.

In the 15th General Election (GE15) in November 2022, Ishsam, who was also the Tapah UMNO Chief, won the Ayer Kuning seat with a majority of 2,213 votes in a five-cornered fight.

Ayer Kuning is one of the two state constituencies in Tapah.

This is the eleventh by-election held after GE15.