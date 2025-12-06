KUALA LUMPUR: Authorities in particular and society at large have been urged to take firm and prompt action in tackling the grooming and sexual harassment of children.

Condemning the existence of social media pages that promote such elements, Wanita PKR called on the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and the Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry to take the necessary action.

“The authorities must ensure that children remain protected under the laws of the country,” said Wanita PKR in a Facebook post.

Wanita PKR also urged parents and society to remain vigilant and protect children from sexual violence by monitoring the presence of such social media pages and offensive comments that violate the dignity of children, encouraging them to report to the authorities promptly.

“Wanita PKR also pledged to play a proactive role, including carrying out a series of advocacy and child protection literacy programmes within communities, aimed at raising public awareness to safeguard children and the wider community from sexual harassment,” it added.