WBB shift system still in proposal stage - Dzulkefly

PUTRAJAYA: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad today stressed that the new ‘Waktu Bekerja Berlainan’ (WBB) or different working hours shift system slated to be introduced for healthcare workers is still in a proposal stage.

He said it is an ongoing effort aimed at improving the services and welfare of the staff and personnel under the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“It is still deemed as a proposal and has yet to reach me (minister level), let alone the Public Service Department (PSD).

“Unfortunately, it was somehow leaked, maybe on purpose, maybe not,” he said in response to the call made by a contract doctors movement, Hartal Doktor Kontrak (HDK), for MOH to retract the WBB shift system introduction plan immediately.

The HDK, in a statement, said that the plan has caused unprecedented outrage among the medical community as the MOH announced it without prior engagement with key stakeholders.

Dzulkefly said that he understands that every proposal, whether good or bad, is bound to raise concerns.

Therefore, any plan for implementation of such proposals will undergo a thorough evaluation process involving consultations, specifically with hospitals, specialist doctors, and relevant heads of departments, he added.

Dzulkefly was met at the distribution of eyeglasses under the refractive screening programme for Year 1 pupils from B40 and M40 categories at SK Putrajaya Presint 9, here today.

Also present was Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.