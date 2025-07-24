WCC urges immediate suspension of doctor linked to sexual assault

PETALING JAYA: The Women’s Centre for Change (WCC) has called on health and legal authorities to immediately suspend a Penang doctor accused of sexually assaulting multiple patients, and to expedite investigations and prosecution without further delay.

In a statement today, WCC criticised the lack of decisive action against the medical officer, who was arrested for the fourth time in July despite earlier arrests in February and March involving separate allegations from three other women.

“Despite multiple arrests, why has the suspect been allowed to continue practising medicine, including taking locum shifts at private clinics?

“What concrete actions, if any, have been taken by the hospital and health authorities following their internal investigations?”

WCC said the latest incident involved a woman who sought treatment for abdominal pain at a private clinic in Bayan Baru on June 29, during which the doctor allegedly asked her to undress and proceeded to inappropriately touch her breasts.

Earlier reports also revealed that the doctor had allegedly filmed or photographed at least two patients under the pretext of medical procedures, including asking them to run in place while topless.

“These recurring allegations raise serious concerns about the lack of accountability within the healthcare system, enforcement agencies and prosecutorial bodies,” said WCC, questioning why the suspect has yet to be charged despite police confirming in March that investigation papers had been submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

WCC urged the Health Ministry, Malaysian Medical Council, and Malaysian Medical Association to immediately suspend or revoke the doctor’s licence and bar him from practising pending criminal proceedings.

It also called on the police and Attorney General’s Chambers to expedite investigations and swiftly prosecute the suspect.

“How many more women must be violated before meaningful action is taken? The public is no longer just waiting for answers, but demanding accountability.

“Above all, we seek justice for the victims and urgent action to protect other women at risk.”