Weather protocols for early measures to confront drought- PBAPP

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has taken early steps by implementing dry weather control protocols in preparation for the possible onset of the dry season early next year.

PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk K. Pathmanathan said the measures included limiting the discharge from the Air Itam Dam to 22 million litres per day (MLD), pumping up to 33 MLD of treated water from the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (WTP) to the Air Itam supply area and optimising the production of treated water at the Air Itam WTP based on the availability of raw water from two other raw water intakes in Air Itam.

He said steps were also taken by minimising the discharge from the Teluk Bahang Dam to 60 MLD, pumping as much excess water as possible from the Batu Ferringhi and Sungai Pinang Reservoirs (KTA) to refill the Teluk Bahang Dam and optimising the production of treated water at the Batu Ferringhi and Sungai Pinang WTPs.

“Usually, the beginning of the year marks the start of the dry season in Penang which may last for three to four months. Although January 2025 is only 1.5 months away, PBAPP has chosen the ‘safe’ path by commencing the implementation of the ‘dry weather control’ protocol in November 2024.

“The aim is to maximise the effective capacity of the Air Itam Dam and Teluk Bahang Dam by Dec 31 2024 so that Penang is in the best position to face the potentially hot and dry first quarter of 2025,“ he said in a statement today.

Patmanathan meanwhile said even though rain since September have increased the raw water storage levels at the Air Itam Dam and Teluk Bahang Dam, it has not yet to reach the optimum level to prepare for the upcoming dry season.

According to him, as of yesterday, the effective capacity of the Air Itam Dam was at a safe level of 2,159 million litres (ML) or 81.5 per cent, as was the Teluk Bahang Dam which also recorded an increase in capacity to 51.2 per cent compared to 25.8 per cent on August 31.

However, he said the amount is not yet safe since the Teluk Bahang Dam is larger than the Air Itam Dam and a lot of rainfall is needed to increase the dam’s capacity.

“While there are no issues reported at the Expanded Mengkuang Dam (EMD), it is not a daily dam. Currently, the EMD functions mainly as a ‘strategic drought reserve’ and will only be released when PBAPP is unable to draw sufficient water from Sungai Muda,“ he added.

In this regard, Pathmanathan once again appealed to the 689,786 water users in the state to reduce water consumption to support PBAPP’s efforts in ensuring that water supply can be enjoyed continuously without any interruption.