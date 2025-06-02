PUTRAJAYA: The action by some whistleblowers to publicly disclose wrongdoings before reporting them to the authorities could unjustly condemn implicated individuals, depriving them of their right to a fair investigation and the opportunity to explain themselves, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said such actions could also impede ongoing or future investigations.

“Currently, the law provides (allows) for this because everyone could claim that they are telling the truth.

“But then, you condemn that person before the case is even investigated or before they have the opportunity to explain,” he said when asked whether the government plans to amend the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 to protect individuals who make public disclosures before reporting to enforcement agencies.

He was speaking to newsmen after attending the launch of the Implementation of Government Company Audits here today.

Anwar, however, noted that the government is looking into the matter, saying that Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has the draft of proposed improvements.