Wife refusing intercourse lands husband 6 months in jail

PETALING JAYA: The magistrates’ court in Melaka sentenced a grass cutter to six months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife for refusing intercourse.

The 32-year-old husband pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read to him before magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni.

According to Sinar Harian, the man was accused of causing hurt to his wife in order to have sexual intercourse with her.

The charge under Section 375A of the Penal Code, punishable by imprisonment of up to five years upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the accused had slapped, choked, and punched the woman multiple times for refusing his advances.

The victim managed to free herself by escaping their bedroom and calling for her father-in-law, who lives with the couple.

The woman, who works as an assistant at an eatery, had refused her husband’s advances due to being tired from taking care of their one-year-old child.

Furthermore, it is learnt that she could no longer endure the accused’s demands for daily sexual activity.

Deputy public prosecutor Hanis Aliah Ahmad Kamarulnajuib called for an appropriate sentence for the accused, as the victim was his wife.

The man, who was unrepresented, however pleaded for a lighter sentence, stating that he regretted his actions and pledged not to repeat the offence.

Khairunnisak subsequently sentenced him to six months in jail, from the date of his arrest on January 10.