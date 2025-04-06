KUALA KRAI: A total of 28 complaints involving threats from wild animals such as elephants, tigers, monkeys, snakes, wild boars and tapirs were reported in Kuala Krai between January and May this year.

According to Kuala Krai district police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat, this marks a significant increase compared to just two cases recorded during the same period last year.

He said of the total, 12 complaints were lodged at the Manik Urai Police Station, with 11 cases related to wild elephants and one involving long-tailed macaques.

“At the Kuala Krai Police Station, 10 cases were reported, six involving elephants, two involving snakes, and one each involving monkeys and a tapir.

“In addition, the Laloh Police Station received six complaints involving wild elephants,” he told Bernama during an observation visit to Kampung Tualang, here today.

Mazlan said so far, no reports have been lodged regarding threats from tigers or wild boars in residential areas.

“Continuous action will be carried out in cooperation with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) to address these threats, especially in residential areas.

“We urge everyone to refrain from provoking these wild animals under any circumstances, as doing so may endanger your safety. If an incident occurs, immediately contact the police or Perhilitan for further assistance,” he said.

Last Saturday, the media reported that around 300 residents of Kampung Kubang Lebur, Kampung Batu Lada and Taman Berkat Jaya were living in fear following wild monkey attacks, which left two people injured in a week.

Commenting on the incident, Mazlan advised residents not to tamper with the traps set up by Perhilitan, as they are intended to protect the community from wild animal threats.

“We also advise the public to dispose of their rubbish properly into trash bins and to separate food waste from other packaging.

“Furthermore, do not feed the monkeys indiscriminately, as this will cause them to become dependent on the food given and lead them to intrude into people’s homes,” he added.