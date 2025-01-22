KOTA TINGGI: A woman and her 13-year-old daughter drowned, while four others survived, during an outing to Pantai Bayu Impian yesterday afternoon.

Kota Tinggi District police chief Supt Yusof Othman said they received a report at 5.30 pm about a family of five who had been swept away while swimming in the area.

The family comprised a 33-year-old woman, a 10-year-old boy, and three girls aged 10 to 13. A 60-year-old male relative tried to save them but returned to shore due to the strong waves, he said in a statement today.

The woman and her children were later rescued and brought ashore by rescue teams and members of the public. However, tragically, she and one of her daughters had drowned.

Meanwhile, Bandar Penawar Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander, PBT II Ezam Mistorerrudin, said that 15 personnel, two Fire Rescue Tender units, and a 4WD vehicle were dispatched to the scene.

“However, after the rescue operation, two victims, Siti Fatimah Jaafar, 33, and Nur Arisya Hanan Mohd Salleh, 13, were pronounced dead at the scene,“ he said.

He added that the survivors—Jaafar Yusof, 60, Nur Qaisara Farhana Mohd Farid, 13, Danial Abu, 10, and Nur Alisya Shafiya Jamil, 10—were taken to the hospital for treatment.