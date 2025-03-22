MELAKA: A housewife has been arrested for allegedly beating and splashing hot water on her 10-year-old daughter on Thursday (March 20) after the child used her make-up.

The incident came to light when the girl’s teacher noticed she was wearing regular clothes instead of her sports attire at school yesterday.

According to a source, the victim told her teacher she was feeling unwell, and upon inspection, bruises were found on her hands.

“The teacher then took her to the staff room where she revealed that her 36-year-old mother had beaten her after discovering she had played with her make-up without permission.

“When the woman realised what her second child of three had done, she scolded the victim, beat her with an object, and poured several cups of hot water on her,” the source said.

At the time of the incident, the victim’s two siblings were asleep. The girl later told her father that she had been beaten by her mother

“The teacher took the girl to Melaka Hospital for treatment after failing to contact her father. The woman was arrested yesterday, and a remand application was submitted to the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court today,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar confirmed receiving a report on the case.

“The suspect has been remanded for one day to facilitate investigations under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001,” he said.