JOHOR BAHRU: Police have confirmed that a female employee who was beaten by her employer in an incident at an office in Taman Kota Masai, Pasir Gudang here on May 15 had other health problems before the incident was reported to have occurred.

Seri Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said this was based on a medical report from the hospital which also stated that the 34-year-old woman only suffered scratches and bruises as a result of the incident.

‘’This woman did indeed have an illness and needed surgery and it was not related to or caused by the case (incident).

We have taken this matter to the medical officer and they confirmed that it was a minor injury and so far the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code,‘’ he said when met by reporters at the Johor Contingent Level Monthly Gathering at the Johor contingent police headquarters, here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the claim that went viral on social media that the woman needed to undergo treatment and surgery in hospital due to injuries from the incident.

He said his party had completed the investigation papers and they had been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for charges.

Mohd Sohaimi was previously quoted as saying that the police were investigating following a viral video recording showing a woman being assaulted by her employer in an office, with the report from the woman received on the same day at around 5.53 pm.