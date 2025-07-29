Woman caught smuggling nine exotic animals at KLIA worth RM127k

SEPANG: A local woman was detained at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 last night after authorities discovered nine exotic animals hidden in her luggage.

The 39-year-old suspect, en route to India, was intercepted during a routine baggage inspection by the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS).

The seized animals included four siamangs, four sugar gliders, and one macaque, all protected species with an estimated value of RM127,000.

“All of these animals are protected species and are believed to be smuggled for illegal international trade,“ AKPS stated.

The woman was handed over to KLIA police for further investigation.

The case is being probed under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 and the International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008. – Bernama