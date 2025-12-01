PEKAN: A mother’s world was shattered when she received the heartbreaking news that her daughter, son-in-law, and three precious grandchildren had all perished in a tragic car accident at Kilometer 65 of Jalan Pekan-Nenasi-Rompin yesterday.

The sudden and unimaginable loss of three generations of her family left her overwhelmed with grief, struggling to comprehend the devastating reality.

Semek Muda, 62, shared that she received the heartbreaking news about her third child, Rahimah Awang Muda, 38, along with her son-in-law and grandchildren, through a phone call from a friend at about 7.30 pm.

“We were very close, and she would always share everything with me. We even used to prepare kuih raya orders together, but this year, that won’t happen. Losing her is truly heartbreaking,” she said when met at the Nenasi Mosque, where the funeral prayers were held.

Semek expressed her deep sorrow over the simultaneous loss of Rahimah, her husband, and their three children.

“It is unimaginable to lose all of them at once, but we accepted what had been fated by Allah,” she said.

When asked about the events leading up to the tragedy, Semek Muda recounted that Rahimah and her family were on their way to Rompin town to withdraw money.

“Usually, they would do it in Pekan because it’s closer to home,” she said, her voice trembling with emotion.

Meanwhile, Rahimah’s brother, Mohd Yusof Awang Muda, 41, shared his shock and disbelief upon hearing the devastating news from their mother.

“I found out about the accident after Maghrib. At first, we didn’t know how serious it was. But when we reached the scene, we were told that all five of them were gone. I couldn’t believe it—her entire family,” he said, his voice heavy with grief.

The tragic accident claimed the lives of Rahimah’s husband, Hamzah Zahari, 53, and their three children: Ainul Mardhiyah Hamzah, 10, Muhammad Luqman Nur Hakim, 8, and Muhammad Lutfi, 4.

The crash occurred at about 7 pm yesterday when a Proton Wira Aeroback travelling from Rompin to Nenasi collided with a Nissan Grand Livina MPV heading in the opposite direction.

All five occupants of the Proton Wira Aeroback - a couple and their three children - died at the scene, while two people in the Nissan Grand Livina sustained injuries.

The two injured in the accident were Indera Mahkota Fire and Rescue Station officer Wahaid Zakaria, 51, who was driving the MPV, and his wife, Salasiah Abdul Latif, 43, a teacher at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Karang, Kuantan.