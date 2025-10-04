Woman dies after suspected fall from 15th floor in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: Police have confirmed receiving information about the death of a local woman who is believed to have fallen from Block A of an apartment building in Section 16 here yesterday.

Shah Alam District Police Chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim stated that they received information from the public at 6.15 pm.

“Initial investigation found that a 46-year-old local woman fell from the 15th floor of Block A of an apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“The deceased was also a resident of the apartment, and initial checks revealed she was a holder of a mental disability card,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Iqbal added that further examination of the deceased found no signs of struggle or criminal-related injuries on her body.

“The body has been sent to the Forensic Medicine Department of Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) Klang for an autopsy today,“ he said.

Mohd Iqbal confirmed that investigations are being conducted under sudden death report (SDR) procedures.

He urged anyone with additional information to contact Investigating Officer Insp Mohd Fildza Che Ibrahim at 016-9537372.

Earlier, several photos and videos had circulated on the social media platform Thread indicating that an individual had died after allegedly falling from an apartment building in Section 16 here. – Bernama