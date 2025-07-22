Woman faces psychiatric evaluation over fake royal marriage TikTok post

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court has ordered a 43-year-old masseuse to undergo psychiatric evaluation after she allegedly posted a fake marriage certificate involving herself and a royal family member on TikTok.

Judge Norma Ismail granted the prosecution’s request for Persana Avril Sollunda to be observed for one month at Hospital Bahagia in Tanjong Rambutan, Perak. Deputy public prosecutor Ravendejit Kaur sought the evaluation to obtain a psychiatric report before proceeding with the case.

The accused’s lawyer, Mehgalaa Rajendran, did not oppose the application. The court set August 19 for the next mention.

Persana Avril was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for uploading a video on TikTok via the account ‘king.charles.ratu’. The post, made on February 25, displayed a fabricated marriage certificate between a royal and Crown Princess Ratu Shana.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of RM500,000 in fines, up to two years’ imprisonment, or both. An additional RM5,000 fine may apply for each day the offence persists post-conviction. - Bernama