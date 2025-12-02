BANDAR PERMAISURI: A 72-year-old woman was injured and suffered a loss of around RM10,000 after being robbed by a woman at a house in Felda Chalok Rahmat here yesterday.

Setiu district police chief Supt Mohd Zain Mat Dris said that in the 1.15 pm incident, the suspect approached the victim on the pretext of asking about a house for rent.

“The victim, who was on the steps of her house at the time, informed the suspect that there was a house for rent, and the suspect then asked to see the house.

“The victim, who is visually impaired, and the suspect then went to view the house for rent and, once there, the suspect invited the victim to sit on the bed before pushing her down and covering her face with a piece of cloth,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zain added that the suspect then struck the victim’s forehead with a piece of broken brick when the victim resisted before taking a gold necklace with a pendant and fleeing.

A neighbour, who heard the commotion, found the elderly woman covered in blood and rushed her to the Setiu Hospital.

“We are searching for the suspect, who is in her 30s,” he said, adding that the victim has since returned home.