Woman hospitalised after breathing difficulties during KL rally

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman in her 30s was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) after experiencing breathing difficulties during a rally in the city today.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the incident occurred around 4 pm at Dataran Merdeka.

According to authorities, the woman suffered from low blood sugar, leading to respiratory distress.

“The victim received initial treatment at the scene before being taken to HKL for further treatment,“ the department stated.

The rally spanned five key locations—Masjid Negara, Pasar Seni, Masjid Jamek Sultan Abdul Samad, Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru, and SOGO Complex—before participants gathered at Dataran Merdeka.