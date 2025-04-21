Woman jailed three months for stealing at supermarket

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was sentenced to three months in prison by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to stealing from a supermarket last Saturday.

Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin handed down the sentence on Lini Ahmat, 38, and ordered her to serve the prison sentence from the date of arrest on April 19.

She was charged with stealing 30 types of items, which included personal care products, bread, eggs, biscuits, soy milk, tissues and toothpaste, worth RM374.69 from a supermarket in Brickfields, here, last April 19.

The charge, framed under Section 380 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine if convicted.

During mitigation, lawyer Qurratu ‘Aini Zafirah Mat Shoib, representing the accused, said her client, who has a six-month-old child and is supporting a 76-year-old ailing father, committed the offence due to financial pressure.

“My client is unemployed, while her husband has just found a job after the family moved from Sarawak to here (Kuala Lumpur). She is in a desperate situation and has no money to buy necessities,” she said.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Hench Goh.