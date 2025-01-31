Woman killed in car-military truck collision

ALOR GAJAH: A woman was killed when the car she was driving collided with a military truck at Kem 96, Pangkalan Peluru, Masjid Tanah, here early today.

District deputy police chief DSP Azrul Mohamed said that in the 2.24 am incident, Manisya Azlin Ishak, 25, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the military truck in the opposite lane.

“As a result of the impact, the victim, who worked as a call centre operator for a telecommunications company, was trapped in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head injuries,“ he said in a statement.

Azrul said the Alor Gajah Fire and Rescue Department extricated the victim and her body was sent to the Alor Gajah Hospital.

He said the military truck driver, who suffered a broken arm, was taken to hospital for treatment, while four other armed forces personnel in the vehicle were unharmed.

He added that the vehicles involved in the accident were seized for further investigation and sent to the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (PUSPAKOM) for technical inspection.