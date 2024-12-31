Woman loses over RM200,000 in fake tender offer

KUALA TERENGGANU: A trader lost RM252,150 after being scammed by a syndicate that offered a non-existent tender.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said on December 23, the victim, a 47-year-old woman, was contacted by a suspect who offered her the opportunity to become a vendor supplying convoy robes and uniforms for a branch campus of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in the state.

He said the suspect, who is also a woman, persuaded the victim to contact other members of the syndicate who were supposedly suppliers of the previous vendor to obtain the clothing supplies.

“The victim agreed to accept the tender after seeing the price quote given.

“The victim also made five payment transactions to five different accounts to purchase goods using company money totaling RM252,150,“ he said in a statement today.

According to Azli, the victim only realised she had been scammed after checking with the relevant parties and found that there were no orders for the goods.