Women urged to undergo mammogram screening

KUALA LUMPUR: Women are being urged to be more aware of the importance of breast health by undergoing regular screenings for early detection of cancer through mammogram tests.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that this step would enable early and more effective treatment, thereby increasing survival rates.

“Statistics from the Malaysian National Cancer Registry Report (2017-2021) revealed that 50.5 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer were detected at stages three and four, an increase compared to 48 per cent in 2012-2016,“ she said in a statement yesterday.

Earlier, Nancy launched a breast cancer awareness event, Body Perfect’s The Power of Pink 2024 here.

Recognising the still low level of awareness among women regarding breast health, the statement informed that the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM), through the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), continues to intensify awareness campaigns and early detection of breast cancer.

The low level of awareness was evidenced by the findings of the 2023 National Health and Morbidity Survey, which showed that 71 per cent, or three out of four women aged 40 and above, have never undergone a mammogram screening, and 46 per cent of women aged 18 and above do not perform self-breast examinations.

As for the pap smear test, it said 65 per cent of women aged 20 and above have not undergone the test.

Additionally, the government has provided free mammogram tests for eligible women, and registration for this initiative can be done at 50 LPPKN Nur Sejahtera Clinics nationwide, the statement added.