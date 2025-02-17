KUCHING: The decision to work to support their families is one of the main reasons why some 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates in Sarawak were absent for all written examination papers, according to the state education director.

Without disclosing the number of affected candidates, Omar Mahli said schools had implemented various intervention measures to ensure students sit for their exams.

“We have carried out interventions at the school level, with teachers visiting students’ homes to bring them to school for their examinations.

“But there is nothing we can do when they choose not to come despite our efforts to persuade them. We hope parents will assist teachers in ensuring their children attend school to sit for their exams,” he told reporters after a working visit on the first day of the school session at Sekolah Kebangsaan Jalan Haji Baki here today.

Previously, the Ministry of Education reported that as of Feb 6, a total of 8,076 candidates for the 2024 SPM examination had been absent for all written papers.

Omar also noted that some candidates missed their written exams due to health reasons or prolonged illnesses.

“That is unavoidable, but for those who were unwell, we provide opportunities for them to sit for the exam in the future. If they apply, we will accommodate them,” he said.

On the commencement of the 2025/2026 school session, he said the state education department has received 1,312 new contract-based teachers to address the teacher shortage in Sarawak.

Overall, 430,796 students started their first day of school in Sarawak, comprising 240,498 primary school pupils and 190,298 secondary school students.