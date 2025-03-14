Worker dies in 12-metre fall from factory roof during repairs

BUTTERWORTH: A 39-year-old worker died after falling from a factory roof while conducting repairs in Perai yesterday morning, said Penang Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department director Hairozie Asri.

In a statement today, Hairozie said the deceased was an employee of a contractor that had been engaged for repair work at the factory for over 10 years.

He said the victim reportedly stepped onto a 50-year-old asbestos roof panel, which gave way, causing him to fall over 12 metres to the factory floor. He sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OSH Department issued an immediate stop-work notice until investigations are completed and instructed the employer to conduct an internal investigation of the incident and implement necessary improvements, he added.

The department will conduct further investigations, including reviewing relevant documents, recording witness statements, and carrying out follow-up inspections after corrective and preventive measures have been taken.

He said legal action might be taken under Section 15(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Act 2022 if any violations are found.

He emphasised that employers are responsible for ensuring workplace safety, conducting risk assessments, and implementing effective risk controls before any work is carried out.