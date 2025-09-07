Worker killed, three rescued in Seri Iskandar excavation collapse

SERI ISKANDAR: A 26-year-old man died after being completely buried in soil during excavation and pipe installation work at a river sand collection site in Kampung Teluk Kepayang today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting assistant director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah confirmed three other local men were rescued from the incident which occurred at 5 pm.

A fire and rescue team dispatched to the scene found three victims trapped in a sand pump while the fourth victim was fully buried under the collapsed soil.

Witnesses reported that two workers saw the soil around the excavation area begin to collapse into the drain they were digging.

The workers attempted to help pull out their colleagues from the collapsing soil at the site.

The drain being excavated was approximately three metres deep at the time of the incident.

Three victims aged between 28 and 38 were successfully rescued at approximately 6.30 pm after being buried up to chest level.

All three rescued workers sustained injuries during the collapse and subsequent burial.

The fourth victim remained completely buried under the soil throughout the rescue operation.

Rescue personnel confirmed the 26-year-old victim had died at the scene following the complete burial.

The victim’s body was successfully recovered at 7.59 pm after extensive excavation efforts.

The deceased was transported to Seri Iskandar Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. – Bernama