Works Ministry ramps up repairs on Gerik–Jeli route

PETALING JAYA: As of July this year, a total of 224 potholes have been patched along the East–West Highway from Gerik to Jeli, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday that this forms part of the government’s short-term response to improve road safety following a series of fatal accidents.

Nanta said authorities are committed to repairing any newly identified pothole within 24 hours.

He was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Shamsuddin Abd Ghaffar, who had asked for comprehensive short, medium and long-term solutions to address infrastructure problems along the East–West Highway, which has seen a high number of fatalities.

The minister said concession companies appointed by the government are responsible for routine and periodic maintenance of federal roads.

“This includes pavement repairs, non-pavement works and emergency responses such as clearing landslide debris, preparing traffic management plans and providing temporary access to ensure roads remain passable. In addition to pothole patching, streetlights will be installed in accident-prone areas, particularly at intersections, curves and bridges that have been identified as high-risk locations.”

Under the Road Safety Infrastructure Upgrade Programme, two new lighting installations along Federal Route FT004 have been scheduled for this year with an allocation of RM200,000.

For the medium term, Nanta said the federal government has approved a RM100 million project to repair pavement structures on the Gerik–Jeli stretch between section 83.74 and section 198.40 in Hulu Perak.

The project, which began last year with expected completion next year, covers soil studies, pavement condition assessments, solar streetlight and traffic light installation, as well as guardrail and signage upgrades.

To date, RM55 million has been allocated, including RM35 million for pavement repairs, RM14.5 million for non-pavement works and RM3.5 million for lighting. Another 385 solar LED streetlights will also be installed along the stretch.

Nanta said the ministry had also applied for funding under Rolling Plan 1 of the 13th Malaysia Plan to upgrade the East–West Highway in both Perak and Kelantan. The proposals include repair works from section 198.40 to section 224.90 in Jeli, Kelantan, in addition to the road works at section 83.74 and section 198.40 in Perak.

“However, approval for these projects will only be known after the tabling of Budget 2026.”

Previously, Nanta said upgrading ageing highways such as the Gerik-Jeli route has long been a budgetary priority for his ministry, dismissing suggestions that it was merely being “considered” for inclusion in Budget 2026.

“It is not a matter of ‘considering’ anymore. This has been one of our main funding priorities year after year,” he said, noting the urgent need to refurbish older highways and federal roads.

Concerns over the Gerik–Jeli route have intensified following several deadly crashes. On June 9, a bus accident on the highway claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris students. More recently, on Aug 23, a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a trailer on the same highway. He was believed to be on his way to the RXZ 7.0 Rally in Gong Badak, Kuala Terengganu.