TANAH MERAH: Diabetes and mental health issues in Kelantan especially among young people are increasingly worrying, according to Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

He said the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) found that the diabetes rate in the state, among those aged 18 and above, increased from 18.5 per cent in 2015 to 19.5 per cent in 2019 although it decreased to 16.3 per cent in 2023.

“However, it (diabetes) is still at a concerning rate where one in 12 residents has diabetes.

“ Among the risk factors for diabetes are being overweight and obesity, with the rates of overweight and obesity in Kelantan in 2023 being 28.2 per cent (three in 10 residents) and 23.4 per cent (two in 10 residents),“ he told reporters after attending the Ziarah Kasih programme at the Bukit Gading Neighbourhood Watch Area (KRT) here today.

Elaborating further, Dr Zaini said diabetes can be prevented by adopting a healthier lifestyle such as engaging in physical activities, maintaining an ideal weight as well as practicing balanced nutrition.

He also said that as for mental health issues in Kelantan, based on a similar survey conducted, suicidal behaviour among teenagers aged between 13 and 17 years showed an increasing trend, with the prevalence of suicidal ideation being 6.4 per cent in 2017 compared to 4.6 per cent in 2012.

“The same study also found the prevalence of depression at 16 per cent, with almost two out of 13 adolescents experiencing symptoms of depression.

“The issue of mental health can affect anyone regardless of age or background. All parties need to be responsible in maintaining, treating, and addressing mental health issues within the community,“ he added.