WTE plant construction offers sustanable solution to address landfill shortage - KPKT

KUALA LUMPUR: The construction of a waste-to-energy (WtE) plant offers a sustainable solution to the growing shortage of sanitary landfill sites, and the escalating volume of waste generated each year, said Housing and Local Government Minister, Nga Kor Ming.

He said that last year, the country’s total solid waste production reached 14.2 million tonnes, and the government needed a new solution to the issue of waste disposal sites, which require a large area.

Thus, in the context of the construction of the plant, he stressed that it does not harm health, because it will be developed according to strict specifications, in line with the principles of zero waste and zero toxins that support the transformation towards a circular economy.

In addition, the implementation is also based on the concept of plant in the garden, as applied in developed countries.

“This technology does not require a large area of land, and does not produce leachate, foul smell, or methane gas, which have a negative impact on the community and the environment,” he said in a statement today.

Given that WtE technology can generate one megawatt (MW) of electricity from 60 tonnes of treated solid waste, enough to power 2,000 homes, he emphasised that the renewable energy produced by the plant can also be exported to the national grid, replacing electricity generated from fossil fuels.

Nga also highlighted that the WtE plant contributes to the advancement of renewable energy in the country, with the potential to help Malaysia achieve its target of 70 per cent renewable energy by 2050.

“This will create a win-win situation, benefiting both the environment and the well-being of the people,” he added.

He also announced that the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) will continue efforts to transform waste disposal sites into recreational parks, ensuring that land previously used for waste management can be repurposed for the public’s benefit.

As part of this initiative, KPKT will allocate RM300 million in Budget 2025 to close old landfills and implement the transformation plan.