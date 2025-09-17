WWF-Malaysia calls Malayan tiger killing a national shame, demands justice

JOHOR BAHRU: WWF-Malaysia has condemned the killing of a Malayan tiger in Johor on Malaysia Day as both a national tragedy and a profound shame.

The conservation organisation demands that offenders face the full force of the law without any compromise following this devastating incident.

WWF-Malaysia senior conservation director Dr Henry Chan expressed deep sorrow over the discovery of the tiger carcass inside a vehicle in Felda Tenggaroh, Mersing.

He emphasised the particular tragedy of this loss given the species’ critically endangered status with fewer than 150 individuals remaining in the wild.

“The Malayan tiger is not only a critically endangered species, but also our national icon,“ Dr Chan stated in his official response to the incident.

He described the killing as particularly shameful since it occurred on the day Malaysians celebrate the formation of their nation, calling it a crime against both the ecosystem and national spirit.

Dr Chan highlighted the continued threat poachers pose despite years of dedicated efforts by conservationists and enforcement agencies to protect these majestic animals.

“To kill one of fewer than 150 tigers left in Malaysia is beyond reckless; it is cruel,“ he declared, insisting that such crimes must be punished with the full weight of the law.

The amended Wildlife Conservation Act 2022 provides for severe penalties including fines up to RM1 million and imprisonment terms of up to 15 years under Section 71 for killing a Malayan tiger.

Dr Chan urged authorities to fully enforce these maximum penalties to send a clear deterrent message against further wildlife crimes.

He noted that multiple threats continue to endanger Malayan tigers including shrinking forests, habitat loss, reduced prey availability and persistent poaching activities.

WWF-Malaysia expressed solidarity with numerous conservation organisations and corporate partners in demanding justice for the killed tiger.

The organisation specifically commended the swift action by Bukit Aman and the Department of Wildlife and National Parks in apprehending suspects connected to the case.

Dr Chan also praised members of the public who provided crucial information leading to the arrests, highlighting the importance of community vigilance in combating wildlife crime.

“This underscores how vital it is for the public to remain vigilant and report wildlife crime without hesitation,“ he emphasised in his statement.

He concluded that protecting the Malayan tiger represents more than just conservation – it involves safeguarding Malaysia’s national pride, cultural heritage and environmental future.

WWF-Malaysia reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with enforcement authorities, government agencies, partners and the public to strengthen wildlife crime prevention efforts. – Bernama