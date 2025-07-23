YaPEIM allocates RM4m for 50 homes for underprivileged

KEPALA BATAS: The Yayasan Pembangunan Ekonomi Islam Malaysia (YaPEIM) has set a target to construct 50 homes this year for the underprivileged, with an allocation of RM4 million under its Sinar Lestari YaPEIM initiative.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said each housing unit, costing approximately RM80,000, will be built in collaboration with strategic partners for the B40 group and recipients listed under the e-Kasih database, to provide them with safer and more comfortable homes.

“The Sinar Lestari YaPEIM, launched in 2020, has so far allocated RM13.5 million for 293 new construction and renovation projects nationwide as of June this year,” he added.

“A total of 167 renovation projects and 126 new construction projects have been implemented, with 225 projects completed while 68 are still in progress. Specifically, in Penang, YaPEIM has undertaken nine projects, comprising five new builds and four renovations, amounting to RM460,000,” he said.

He said this after officiating the Sinar Lestari YaPEIM programme in Penaga, where three families received assistance to build new homes during the event.

Mohd Na’im said the assistance provided under the initiative was not merely about building comfortable homes but also symbolised the MADANI Government’s commitment to fostering a caring society and ensuring that no underprivileged group is left behind.

Meanwhile, a recipient of the new house, Tahir Suhid, 55, expressed his family’s gratitude and joy for receiving the housing aid. He shared that for more than 15 years, they had been renting a home on Jalan Pasir Gebu here, as they could not afford to own one.

Tahir, who was previously a fisherman, has not gone to sea for over two years and now helps his wife, Norlia Aziz, 45, who runs a small business. He said he first purchased a plot of land through an installment plan before applying for YaPEIM’s assistance to build a house on his own land.

“Our family is truly grateful to YaPEIM for this support. This house means a great deal to me, my wife, and our five children, aged between six and 25. Three of them are still in school,” he said. - Bernama