Youths urged to join SRS to boost KRT security and foster unity

ARAU: Youths have been urged to join the Voluntary Patrol Scheme (SRS) initiative, which plays a key role in enhancing security within Neighbourhood Watch Areas (KRTs) and fostering a spirit of unity in the community from a young age.

Director-general of the Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN), Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud, said that youths’ involvement in the SRS could help develop a sense of responsibility and concern for security in their respective residential areas.

“We strongly encourage youth involvement in SRS so they not only care about the security of their residential areas but also foster a spirit of unity and volunteerism from a young age. SRS is open to individuals aged 18 and above, and the government provides annual protection contributions for members,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the Jom Ronda SRS Bersepadu and the state-level 1 Family 1 SRS Member 2025 campaign here last night.

Che Roslan added that there are currently 5,431 SRS teams involving 8,529 KRTs with a total of 108,620 members nationwide. In Perlis alone, 142 KRTs have been established, with 97 active SRS teams recorded.

“JPNIN is also implementing ‘Meremajakan SRS’, a rejuvenation initiative that introduces the MySRS application to facilitate patrol reporting and security case monitoring, along with upgrading SRS team equipment such as safety jackets and tactical flashlights,” he said.

Additionally, the 1 Family 1 SRS Member campaign, especially in the border of four states of Kelantan, Perlis, Kedah, and Perak, is being actively strengthened to enhance community security. He emphasised that SRS is not just an ordinary patrol but symbolises the spirit of safeguarding the area against crime and social disharmony.