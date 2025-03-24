YSIJ provides post-flood cleaning equipment to affected schools

JOHOR BAHRU: Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor (YSIJ) remains committed to assisting communities impacted by floods in the state.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, YSIJ has donated various cleaning equipment, including high-pressure water jets, brooms and garbage bags, to schools affected by the disaster as part of its support for post-flood cleaning efforts.

YSIJ Trustee Datuk Avinderjit Singh handed over the contributions to State Education Department director Mohd Hanafi Samad and Johor Bahru District Islamic Education officer Samsuddin Mahdi today.

“The aid will be used at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Maju Jaya and Sekolah Agama (SA) Kampung Maju Jaya here,” the post read.

Yesterday, YSIJ chief executive officer Mohd Anizam Jamian presented assistance to Mohd Hanafi and senior assistant 1 Fauziah Ehwan for use at SK Kangkar Tebrau and SA Kangkar Tebrau, Pasir Gudang -- two of the 11 schools in Johor affected by floods since March 19.